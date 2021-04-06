PM wants inflation down: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and discussed the overall situation.

All federal spokespersons and senior government officials also attended the session chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting discussed the agenda to bring down essential commodity prices ahead of holy month Ramzan.

Speaking to the media after the session, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the PM has directed utmost relief to the people as the holy month inches closer.

All edible and essential items must be made cheaper for the consumers and thus a direction has been made to Finance Minister Hammad Azhar to make it happen, Rashid said. He said the PM has instructed the huddle not to be bothered in the least by the opposition as it poses no threat at all.

The PM has instead ordered steps taken for cuts in the prices of sugar, flour, and lentil instead, he said. “We shall duly project all the steps taken by the government in this regard and the performance thereof.”

Earlier in the day, PM Khan directed the authorities concerned to finalise a short, medium, and long-term strategy based on timelines for the development of the information technology (IT) sector. Chairing a meeting on the promotion of the IT sector in the country, he called for early implementation of the strategy.

Separately, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. He briefed the Prime Minister on up-gradation of Korangi Fish Harbour with the Japanese grant.