51st KP doctor loses life battle against Covid-19

Another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) succumbed to coronavirus on Monday, raising the death toll of doctors to have died in the province from the virus to 51.

According to the Provincial Doctors Association, Dr Muhammad Taufiq contracted coronavirus while performing his duties at the Police Hospital and was self-isolating at home. He breathed his last on Monday.

The association further revealed that so far the deadly virus has claimed the lives of at least 51 doctors in the province, while seven doctors have died since February last.

Following his death, doctors in the province called upon the government to take emergency measures to ensure that the lives of these frontline workers were protected.

Earlier, Dr Anila Naseer died at the MH Hospital several days after being placed on a ventilator. She was a specialised gynaecologist and worked for several years in a government hospital until 2007, when she left her government job to start her own clinic.

At least 984 new coronavirus cases emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 92,423. As per health authorities, 17 more patients died due to the deadly virus overnight as the death toll jumped to 2,457. As many as 590 more patients recovered, taking the total to 78,880.