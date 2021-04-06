Faisal briefs WHO official about Covid vaccination in country

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday briefed World Health Organisation (WHO) Pakistan head Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala about ongoing Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

Dr Sultan along with Dr Palitha visited the Covid-19 vaccination centre located at Tarlai, Islamabad, to inaugurate a special vaccination counter for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The SAPM inspected the services available at the centre. Briefing the WHO Pakistan head, he said that the government is taking stern steps to contain virus spread and added that provision of Covid-19 vaccine is also being made available for the citizens.

Dr Sultan said that the PTI government is buying the Covid-19 vaccine for citizens of Pakistan. On the occasion, he urged the people to strictly adopt Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs). Separately, the federal government will establish special call centres in all districts under the no-show policy in order to approach the elderly citizens who did not receive the doses of coronavirus vaccines.

The health authorities have decided to approach the elderly citizens for not having Covid-19 vaccines despite getting themselves registered. It has been decided that special call centres will be established in all districts under the no-show policy in order to approach the citizens.

The representatives will contact the registered citizens to inquire about the reasons for not receiving the dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) approved the decision to immediately establish the call centres, besides providing the questionnaire comprising five questions to ascertain the reasons for not appearing at the vaccination centre.

Besides collecting the information and addressing the reservations, the health representatives will also try to convince the registered citizens to receive the doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The call centres will be bound to submit their performance report on a daily basis to the higher authorities.