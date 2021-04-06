GC University faculty lodge complaint against VC

Senior Faculty members of Government College (GC) University Lahore have passed a resolution in which they requested the Governor Chaudhry sarwar, who is also the Chancellor of the university, to take action against Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Asghar Zaid,i on his threatening and unethical behavior. It was learnt that a few days back, Dr Zaidi went to the office of Dr Asad Kazmi, Chairman Computer Science Department, where he shouted at him and used unethical and threatening language. Dr kazmi has already submitted a complaint against the behavior of Dr Zaidi to the concerned office. Such behavior is not compatible with the tradition and the culture of a great institution, the resolution stated.













