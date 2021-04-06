Ghani demands travel ban from Punjab & KP to Sindh

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has demanded a ban on inter-provincial transport, including air and rail, from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid a sharp increase of Covid-19 cases.

Coronavirus can rapidly increase in Sindh if people continue to commute from Punjab and KP, Ghani said while addressing a press conference on Monday.

He said the situation in Sindh is under control in terms of COVID-19 cases, but it can go worse if the inter-provincial transport continues to run. On the closure of primary to middle classes in the province, Saeed Ghani said the classes have been closed temporarily as a precautionary measure to save children from the pandmeic.

He made it clear that students will not be promoted to the next classes in Sindh, this year, without appearing in the examinations.

On Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had suspended inter-provincial transport for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday), after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. The NCOC had restricted inter-provincial public transport only on weekends. However, cargo trucks, containers, medical and emergency services would be exempted from the restrictions.