IMF extends debt relief for 28 low-income countries

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a third tranche of grants for debt service relief for 28 member countries under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT).

According to a press statement issued on Monday, this approval follows two prior tranches approved on April 13, 2020 and October 2, 2020, respectively. It enables the disbursement of grants from the CCRT for payment of all eligible debt service falling due to the IMF from its poorest and most vulnerable members from April 14, 2021 to October 15, 2021, estimated at US$238 million.

This tranche of grants for debt service relief will continue to help free up scarce financial resources for vital emergency health, social, and economic support to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Subject to the availability of sufficient resources in the CCRT, debt service relief could be provided for the remaining period from October 16, 2021 to April 13, 2022 amounting to a total of about US$964 million.

In March 2020, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva launched an urgent fundraising effort to raise SDR 1 billion (US$1.4 billion) in grants for the CCRT. This would enable the CCRT to provide financial assistance for relief on debt service for up to a maximum of two years, while leaving the CCRT adequately funded for future needs.

Thus far, donors have pledged contributions totalling about SDR 545 million (US$774 million), including from the European Union, the UK, Japan, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, China, Mexico, Philippines, Sweden, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, and Malta, said the statement.