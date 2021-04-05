Administration was not only monitoring sugar availability and prices in the market:Commissioner Lahore

Commissioner Lahore Division, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that administration was not only monitoring sugar availability and prices in the market but also all other commodities. He said that sugar was available on all stores, and if any shopkeeper tries to hide his store, would be dealt with heavy arm. He appealed all citizens to get administered COVID vaccine to immune themselves and avert spread of the virus. He expressed those words during Meet the Press talk at Lahore Press Club today.

He chaired a meeting regarding to provide places to all NGO’s which would distribute hygienic, clean extra food, collected from different restaurants, to the needy persons and have nots in the city. He said under PM vision to provide food to all needy persons, divisional administration must provide places to all registered NGO’s to store and distribute meals for such noble purpose. He said administration would also ensure proper packing, hygiene and proper delivery with the help of NGO’s.

Upon his instruction, passengers, vehicles were checked massively regarding the complaints of overcharging fares and COVID SOP’s. 10 passenger vans were impounded, fined Rs. 25 thousand and overcharged fares were given back to passengers.