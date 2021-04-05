Opposition split: PDM issues show cause notices to PPP, ANP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) have been issued with show cause notices for violating rules designated by opposition‘s alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The development was confirmed by PDM secretary general and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. It was not yet clear on what grounds the notices were issued, but earlier this week it was reported that they would be sent for not attending the alliance meeting on April 2 and violating its decision.

Addressing media outside Parliament House, PML-N stalwart said that the notices to both parties have been issued.

PPP notice is sent to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari whereas ANP notice is issued to party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, said sources.

Differences emerged between PPP and PML-N, after the PPP appointed Yusuf Raza Gilani as Senate’s opposition leader. Cracks also appeared in the PDM after Asif Ali Zardari disagreed with the PML-N’s and the JUI-F’s suggestion to tender resignations from assemblies before starting a long march against the government.