Rice exporters launch COVID-19 awareness campaign for growers

Rice exporters have launched a corona awareness campaign for rice farmers and also distributed various items including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect them from the epidemic.

Rice growers are the world’s first food security defense line, whose epidemic protection should be our top priority, Chief Operating Officer of rice exporter group, Rice Partners Pvt Ltd (RPL) Muhammad Ali Tariq said, while addressing to awareness compagain and workshop participant organized by RPL here on Sunday.

The CEO said rice growers are the world’s first food security defense line, whose epidemic protection should be our top priority.

Rice farmers are an integral part of the agro-industry and are an essential element of this food chain, he said.

Ali Tariq said that Pakistan’s rice production of more than four million and around US $ three billion in foreign exchange are due to the farmers whose services, “we will never forget.” Replying to a question, he said that “We organized a preventive vaccination campaign for the agricultural families including rice transplanters for the different regions of Central Punjab to protect them from epidemics.”

Rice Partners (Pvt) Ltd (RPL) in collaboration with Helvetas Pakistan organized a preventive vaccination campaign for rice transplanter’s families in three villages namely Kot Hanif, Khatyala Virkan and Saikham of different district of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Muhammad Ali Tariq said. He said approximately 400 persons participated in the campaign.

Ali Tariq said RPL is working for betterment of farmers and farm laborers from past many years through provision of laser land leveling, trainings on water saving techniques, and ensuring decent working conditions for rice transplanters and their children by establishing Community Child care Centres, distribution of food packs and backpack canopy kits.