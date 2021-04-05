FEBR asks industry to launch vaccination for workers to support govt battle against corona

As the outbreak of coronavirus disease has severely affected the global and Pakistani economy, the Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) on Sunday appealed the business community to come forward and join hands with the government to combat this pandemic.

FEBR President Kashif Anwar asked the private sector to also support the government through platform of the FPCCI, Chambers and trade & industrial associations to roll out corona vaccination drive for industrial workers so that public sector burden could be reduced.

The LCCI former president and senior leader of the FEBR Sheikh Mohammad Asif said that government is working on vaccination of health workers and senior citizens which will take a long time. The government instead of opting for lockdown to close the trade industry should pursue the business community to start vaccination for their employees and workers with their own pocket, as they can afford it. Sheikh Asif appreciated the government for allowing the private sector to import vaccine to cater those segments of the society, which were not on the immediate priority list of the government.

FEBR President Kashif Anwar said that over the last one year, Pakistan made a huge effort to put together a ‘whole of the government approach’ to make sure that the pandemic was contained, testing was ramped up, healthcare facilities were equipped and ramped up to deal with the rush of COVID-19 patients and finally that the general population was vaccinated expeditiously starting with the most vulnerable.