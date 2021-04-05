Maj Gen Saqib promoted to rank of lieutenant general

Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Malik has been appointed as the Chief of Logistics Staff, Pakistan Army.

Earlier on November 5, six major generals of the Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, a statement issued by the ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar had said.

According to the spokesperson for the military’s media wing, the approval for promotions was given in a promotion board meeting held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Those promoted included former DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali, the DG ISPR stated in a tweet.