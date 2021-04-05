Christian community celebrates Easter under SOPs

Like the rest of the world, Christian community in Pakistan also celebrated Easter with zeal on Sunday. Pakistan’s Christian community makes up about 1.6 percent of the country’s population of 220 million. The churches held Easter services, in accordance with the government’s safety protocols against the coronavirus. Easter is the most important festival of the year for the Christians, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ (AS) from the dead, described in the New Testament. Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistani leaders wished the country’s Christian community a happy Easter. Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet wished all Christian citizens a happy Easter. “Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter,” PM Khan said in a tweet. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Easter. In his felicitation message, the speaker said that Jesus Christ (AS) was ordained by Almighty Allah to preach love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood. He reiterated that the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities in Pakistan will be fully safeguarded by the government according to the Constitution and guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam. In his message, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, said that Islam gives equal rights to the minorities and our Constitution grants minorities equal participation in all walks of life.













