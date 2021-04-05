NCOC suspends Inter-provincial transport on weekends

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has banned inter-provincial transport for two days a week on Saturdays and Sundays with effect from April 10 to April 25. In a session held on Sunday, the NCOC decided that goods, freight, medical and other emergency services will be exempted from the ban. The forum decided that railways would continue to operate 7 days a week with 70 percent occupancy. The ban will be reviewed on 20th of this month by NCOC. Earlier on Friday last, the Sindh government wrote a letter to the NCOC, seeking a ban on inter-provincial public transport and granting approval to Covid-19 vaccination to people suffering from chronic illness. A letter written from the provincial home department shared recommendations of a meeting headed by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and attended by medical experts including those from the WHO. Sharing the recommendations, it had said that a ban should be imposed on inter-provincial or inter-city public transport for a period of two weeks. The letter had suggested an immediate implementation of the ban with only giving two days to the public transport to reach their desired designation.













