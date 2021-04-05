Disgruntled PTI MPA Gabool quits Sindh assembly seat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Kareem Gabool on Sunday tendered his resignation from his provincial assembly seat of PS-100 over an ‘unaddressed complaints’ from the party’s provincial representatives and district leadership.

In his resignation addressed to the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Gabool said that, “On every floor of the party, I always said my voice up there. My constituency of (PS-100) (NA-242) MNA Mr Saif Ur Rehman always ignored me and people of my constituency and he always did whatever he wanted for the development work of the people.”

The MPA maintained that he obeyed the party policies, but added that “Several times, I recorded my statement with my parliamentary party. I personally, [a] lot of times, informed Governor Sindh Mr lmran Ismail, Karachi President Mr Khurram Sher Zaman, GS Karachi Mr Saeed Afridi and Parliamentary Leader Mr Bilal Ghaffar [about the situation],” but in vain.

The aggrieved PTI MPA noted that despite repeated attempts “Still, nobody has taken any action on my statement at all. Therefore, for the benefit of the nation and their request, I [am] myself giving resignation from the seat of the member provincial assembly of Sindh, PS-100.”

However, according to sources in the PTI, Gabool’s resignation was a pressure tactic and nothing else.

According to a senior PTI leader “He was to resign either to [the] parliamentary leader of the party or speaker Sindh Assembly. There is no sense in sending his resignation to the opposition leader.”

Gabool made headlines earlier, ahead of March 3 Senate elections, when he announced not to vote for the PTI’s candidates.

In a video message on March 1, Gabool announced that he wouldn’t vote for the party’s candidates, saying that “a few candidates were given tickets in exchange of money”.

However, on March 2, Sindh Assembly turned into a battleground after lawmakers belonging to the PTI and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) got into a physical brawl over the development, during which Gabool was ‘taken into custody’ by his own party members from the assembly premises and whisked away from the scene in a car.