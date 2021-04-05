Ashrafi expresses Pakistan’s support for Jordan’s security, stability

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of the Middle East Tahir Ashrafi has expressed Islamabad’s solidarity with Jordanian authorities, following an alleged plot to destabilise the country.

“Pakistan assures the people of Jordan and the government of Jordan full support and cooperation,” Ashrafi said in a statement on Sunday.

“Jordan is a great friend of Pakistan, peace, security and stability of Jordan is very dear to Pakistan,” said Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council. Any bid and conspiracy to spread anarchy and instability in Jordan and any other Arab country cannot be tolerated, he added.

Jordanian authorities on Saturday arrested dozens of people, including a former crown prince after his alleged threat to the “security and stability” of a vital US ally in the Middle East. Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the eldest son of the late King Hussein was reportedly told to remain at his Amman palace following what officials said was a complex plot to unseat his older half-brother, King Abdullah II.

Most of Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt, expressed solidarity with the Jordanian king. The US, meanwhile, reaffirmed that King Abdullah is its “key partner.” The State Department said, “We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support.”