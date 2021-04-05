FATA students call off protest demonstration

Students of Islamia University Bahawalpur FATA have called off their 16-day sit-in outside Governor’s House Lahore after successful negotiation with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi. Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar announced scholarships for 1000 students annually including 200 girls from FATA, and also announced to set up Punjab University sub-campus in FATA and Government College University, Lahore sub-campus in Gilgit. According to details, students of Islamia University Bahawalpur of FATA held talks with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor’s House Lahore on Sunday regarding their demands. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, MPA from FATA Naseer Ahmed were also present on the occasion. The negotiation lasted for 6 hours after which Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar accepted all the demands of FATA students. After successful negotiations, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in a press conference with Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that according to the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal Cabinet, 1,000 students from FATA will be given 100% scholarships in different universities of Punjab every year till 2027 adding that today we have also decided that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will give land in FATA and we will set up a trust to make Punjab University sub-campus in FATA and as soon as the Punjab University’s syndicate committee formally approves, the work to set up the sub-campus will begin. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that all measures would be taken to solve the problems faced by the students of FATA in the hostels of the universities due to Corona so that they could have access to the internet for online classes. I would also like to thank Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab, Federal Minister for Education, Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for their support in resolving this issue. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that thanks to the Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar who has resolved the problems of the students of FATA today and the establishment of Punjab University sub-campus in FATA will definitely facilitate the students, he added.













