India becomes slaughterhouse for minorities: Governor Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that minorities in Pakistan have full liberty whereas India has become the slaughterhouse for minorities where RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) terrorists were targeting all minorities including Muslims. Addressing the event regarding Easter organized by the Punjab Minority Advisory Council at Governor’s House Lahore on Sunday, he said that countries where minorities were not safe cannot prospered. Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar extended best wishes to Christian community on Easter and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government stands with the minorities and all-out efforts were being made to ensure the provision of rights to minorities in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sarwar added that in order to strengthen any country, it was necessary to give religious freedom and protection to the minorities living there. Sharing his personal experience he said,”I myself have been a minority citizen in the UK as a Muslim so I am aware of minorities’ problems.” He further stated that unfortunately, in our neighbouring country India, the state was sponsoring terrorism and persecuting minorities particularly Muslims. The sorry state of minorities in India was a matter of concern and world peace organizations should stop being indifferent to the plight of Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Governor said that it was the responsibility of the international community not only to take notice of the atrocities committed against the minorities in India but also to ensure the protection of the lives and property of all minorities including Muslims and their religious freedom. “All Pakistanis stand with the Muslims living in India and will continue to raise voices for their rights,” he asserted.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said that all minorities living in Pakistan were playing their role in the development and prosperity of the country and “We will not spare any sacrifice for the defence of Pakistan.” He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for taking practical steps to address the problems of minorities and for ensuring the provision of all basic facilities of health and education to them.