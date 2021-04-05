Sindh LG Minister orders preparation of feasibility report for New Sukkur-Rohri bridge

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday directed Deputy Commissioner Sukkur to prepare feasibility report as soon as possible so that construction work could be started on new Sukkur-Rohri bridge over river Indus. The new bridge will be constructed at the zero point of Sukkur within the limits of Rohri. The Minsiter gave these directions while inspecting the site of the new Sukkur-Rohri bridge, along with President Sindh Local Councils Syed Kumel Hyder Shah and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar. During the inspection, the local government Minister also instructed Deputy Commissioner Sukkur to prepare two separate feasibility reports, one under public-private partnership mood and another on Sindh government level. The Sindh government is planning to build a new bridge to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate the residents of the twin cities, ‘ the minister added. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that a new bridge will be built on the Indus near Rohri, which will enhance the beauty of both the historic cities and facilitate public transportation.













