Bilawal visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Bhutto’s 42nd death anniversary

Pakistan Peoples Party, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Sunday visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and offered Fateha at the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 42nd death anniversary.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laid floral wreath at the graves of PPP’s Founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Former Chairperson of PPP Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s first wife Shireen Amir Begum, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto.

He also recited verses from the Holy Quran while completely following Covid-19 SOPs. Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion and all the visitors and activists who came to pay homage to their cherished leader were asked to vacate the mausoleum.

Meanwhile, PPP Women Wing Chief and MPA Faryal Talpur in her message said that despite the passage of 42 long years, justice has not yet been delivered to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She said after the martyrdom of Bhutto, Pakistan plunged into darkness and his ‘murder’ is an immortal stain on the face of the state, she added. She said Bhutto gave voice, respect and power to the oppressed.

Faryal Talpur claimed that the flag of Bhutto is a guarantee of prosperity and development and claimed that not only Pakistanis but the entire world is paying tributes to Shaheed Bhutto.