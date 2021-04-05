COO TEVTA initiates efficiency drive

In a drive to maintain discipline and efficiency at TEVTA secretariat, recently posted chief operating officer TEVTA, Rai Manzoor Nasir has issued show cause notice to medical officer Dr. Farrukh Gulzar and directed him to explain reasons for absence from the duty without intimation. The COO TEVTA has embarked upon a calculated drive to introduce discipline and efficiency among the officers and staff at TEVTA Secretariat. In live with the vision and directions of the Government, he is committed to make sure presence of all officers and staff and delivery of their duties as required.













