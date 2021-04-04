‘CSI’ is officially coming back as ‘CSI: Vegas’

Everything old is new again, including CSI. CBS is heading back to the Sin City crime lab for CSI: Vegas, a sequel series to the original series that was somewhat nonsensically titled CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. William Petersen and Jorja Fox are returning as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, and they’ll be joined by a new cast of crime scene investigators at the Las Vegas crime lab a full 21 years after the first series premiered.

Along with Petersen and Fox, the new series will star Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. Wallace Langham is also back as former lab tech David Hodges.

Here’s the CBS description for the series: “Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

When last we saw Grissom and Sara, they were sailing off into the sunset together and rekindling their marriage after some ups and downs, so let’s hope this reunion means there are more ups than downs.

The original series also starred Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan, Eric Szmanda, Robert David Hall and Paul Guilfoyle. Laurence Fishburne and Ted Danson joined later on as new bosses.

Hopefully, more former stars will also make their returns, as hinted in the statement given by CBS president Kelly Kahl.

“”Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a ground-breaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” he said. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”