PCB calls up six additional players for national Test camp

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket selectors, as part of their strategy to keep all the leading performers involved in the system, have invited six additional players who will participate in the training camp for the Test players, which commences at the Gaddafi Stadium on April 10. These six players are: Irfan Ullah Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Rohail Nazir (Northern), Sameen Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Taj Wali (Balochistan), Waqas Maqsood (Central Punjab). In the training camp held prior to the side’s departure for Johannesburg, the selectors had invited seven additional players so that the coaches would work on their development. Separately, a high performance training camp for 25 players not involved in the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, was held at the National High Performance Centre but it had to be closed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Test players’ camp will run under a bio-secure environment from 11-20 April before the 11 players will depart for Harare on April 21 to join other members of the side. The two Tests will be played in Harare from April 29-May 3 and May 7-11 The camp will be held under the supervision of National High Performance coaches, including Saqlain Mushtaq (head of player development), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach), Umer Rasheed (fast bowling coach) and Atiq-uz-Zaman (wicketkeeping/fielding coach), Javed Sheikh (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Tahir (Physiotherapist) and a masseur.

Harare-bound Test players to attend camp are:

Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Saud Shakeel (Sindh, subject to fitness), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Tabish Khan (Sindh) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab).

April 11: Training at GSL from

1000-1300

April 12: Full day scenario match from 0930

April 13: Half-a-day scenario match from 0930

April 15: Full day scenario match from 0930

April 18: Full day scenario match from 0930

April 19: Half-a-day scenario match from 0930

April 20: Optional training or as advised by coaches

April 21: Departure for Harare.