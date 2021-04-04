Slight decrease in number of daily Covid cases after three-day surge

Pakistan recorded 4,723 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total nationwide tally of active patients to 58, 500. At least 84 people lost their lives on Saturday, out of which eight patients were on ventilator support.

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P). Four cities with the highest ventilator occupancy are Multan at 70%, Lahore at 65%, Gujranwala at 60%, and Islamabad at 56%. The total number of ventilators occupied in the country is 393. No patient is on a ventilator in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region. The country has recorded 609,691 recoveries across till date.

A total of 631 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities are present, with 4,220 patients currently hospitalised. A total of 50,186 tests were conducted on Friday, out of which 9,050 were in Sindh, 23,029 were in Punjab, 8,239 were in KP, 7,491 were in ICT, 1,158 were in Balochistan. Gilgit-Baltistan conducted 346 tests while AJK conducted 875.

The total number of deaths stands at 14,697. Province-wise breakdown of the fatalities is as follows: 4,506 people died in Sindh while 6,523 died in Punjab. 2,417 died in KP and 574 died in ICT. Balochistan witnessed 211 deaths while 363 were recorded in AJK.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that 770 police officers and officials of the Lahore police have tested Covid-19 positive so far, and out of them, 651 have resumed their duties after complete recovery. Two DIGs, three senior police officers of SSP rank, seven SPs, 19 DSPs, 25 inspectors, 83 sub inspectors,120 traffic wardens and junior and senior clerks were infected by coronavirus. As many as 114 police officers and officials of Lahore Police, affected by Covid-19, are still quarantined at their homes, he added.

In Sindh, Covid-19 claimed three more lives overnight lifting the death toll to 4,509 while 205 new cases emerged in the province. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued on Saturday, said with demise of three more patients, the death toll reached at 4,509 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Out of 9,347 samples tested for Coronavirus overnight, 205 were tested positive that constituted 2.2 percent current detection rate, Shah said and added that so far 3,325,575 tests have been conducted against which 266,377 cases were diagnosed.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday was apprised that the single dose CanSino vaccine administration would commence in all the provinces from Monday onwards. The forum emphasised that all Covid vaccination centres should ensure to facilitate individuals of above 65 years of age who already have been allowed walk-in vaccination facility.

The NCOC also issued Ramazan guidelines to be implemented during congregational prayers and Taraveeh in mosques in order to stem the spread of coronavirus. Carpet or rugs will not be spread/laid in mosques or Imambargahs, prayers will be offered on the bare floors. Clean chairs can be used if the floor is earthen. If people wish to bring their own prayer mats from home, they can do so. Before and after the prayers, people should avoid gathering in crowds. In mosques and Imambargahs, where there is a courtyard, prayers will be offered not inside but in the courtyard. Those older than 50 years, adolescent children and those suffering from flu, cough, etc should not come to mosques or Imambargahs. Taraweeh will be observed within the boundaries of the mosques or Imambargahs. Praying on roads and footpaths will be avoided.