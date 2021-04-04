Sanjrani, Gilani lock horns over room for leader of opposition

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Leader of Opposition Yousaf Raza Gilani have reportedly locked horns over the petty issue of room in the Senate Secretariat for leader of the opposition.

Sources said Sanjrani has shifted the office of deputy chairman to a new room to pave the way for expansion and renovation of his own office. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Yousaf Raza Gilani has expressed his dissatisfaction over the size of his office as he wants a room that fits the status of a former prime minister.

Sources said the opposition leader is eyeing the room vacated by the deputy chairman. However, Sanjrani has refused to accede to the demand, saying the work on expansion of chairman’s office was envisaged well before the election of the Senate chairman. On the other hand, Gilani is also sticking to his position and has given an ultimatum of one week to Sanjrani to decide on the matter.

Sources said there are also differences between Sanjrani and Gilani over several other matters. Quoting one, they said that Gilani had recommended a person for appointment in the Senate Secretariat on a seat of BPS-16. Sanjrani, however, has approved his appointment on BPS-11.

A political analyst while commenting on the state of affairs amongst the politicians said the elected representatives never get tired of blowing the trumpet of working for the supremacy of the parliament and constitution as well as welfare of the people. However, the situation on the ground is, unfortunately, quite opposite as they are more focused on protecting their personal interests, sometimes very petty and trivial ones.