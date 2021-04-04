Hottest April day in Karachi since independence

Pakistan’s largest city Karachi sizzled on Saturday as the mercury hit 44°C – the highest reported temperature since partition. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement said that the port city’s temperature was recorded at 44.4°C on April 14, 1947, which was the highest ever recorded temperature since 1931. It said that at 1pm today, the temperature was recorded at 42°C which suddenly went up almost two degrees to reach 44°C. The PMD said that the city experienced winds blowing at 15 to 20 kilometre per hour from southeast and the humidity level remained at around 5% throughout the day. The department urged the masses not to travel between 11am till 4pm and use plenty of drinks to keep themselves hydrated. It also predicted that the current heatwave in the city is likely to subside by Sunday. It said that, on Sunday, the heatwave may break as the mercury may hover between 36°C till 38°C.













