Active terrorist of TTP gunned down in North Waziristan

The security forces on Saturday gunned down an active Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist, Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani, during a sanitisation operation conducted in Boya area of North Waziristan. The security forces conducted the area sanitisation operation in Boya on reported presence of terrorists, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release. During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani, resident of Boya was killed, it further said. The killed terrorist remained involved in target killing, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs), it added. On March 6, security forces had conducted two intelligence-based operations (IBOs), killing at least eight terrorists including three commanders of TTP in North Waziristan. “These terrorists remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and locals of the area since 2009 including IED attacks, firing, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion,” military’s media wing had said at that time. On February 4 also, security forces had killed four terrorists during a similar operation in North Waziristan. The military’s media wing had said that the operation was conducted after the security forces observed the presence of the terrorists in a compound in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area.













