Pakistan calls for Kashmir dispute resolution to promote regional peace

Pakistan has called for resolution of conflicts and disputes like Jammu and Kashmir to promote peace and security in the region.

Addressing a virtual session of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said that Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a major threat for conflict between two nuclear states.

“The dispute over Jammu & Kashmir is a major threat for conflict between two nuclear weapon states in the region,” Ambassador Akram said, adding, “We must try to see if we can contribute to the resolution of this dispute, and similar disputes, which exist in our part of the world.”

The Pakistani envoy said that CICA, which is committed to addressing conflicts and disputes in the region, must take an active role in resolving them. “It (CICA) must try to address the problems that arise from threats to peace and security in the region – threats, which arise, not only from terrorism, but also from the threat of conflict between member states of our organization,” he said.

Ambassador Akram also cautioned the organisation to be on guard becoming a theatre for outside powers who wish to pursue their agenda of competition and perceived geo-political rivalries.

“We must continue to stand against unilateral coercive measures as well as any politicization of the United Nations Security Council sanctions architecture that undermines the principles and purposes of the UN Charter as enshrined in numerous declarations of CICA,” the Pakistani envoy said.

This forum, he said, stands for the peaceful settlement of disputes and resolution of conflicts on the basis of the UN Charter and principles of international law. “I hope that we will create a mechanism under the institutions of CICA to be able to address conflicts, counter military doctrines that are dangerous for the maintenance of peace and security, and address the arms race, which has been unleashed by certain powers across the world,” Ambassador Akram said.