ECP prepares to ensure transparent by-polls in Daska

Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Dr Akhtar Nazir has told district officers that the mistakes committed during the last by-election in NA-75, Daska, Sialkot-IV, should not be repeated.

The secretary ECP said this while chairing a meeting to finalise arrangements for the bye-election in NA-75 Daska, and to ensure peaceful, fair, transparent and impartial conduct of by-elections in the constituency. The meeting, held on the directions of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School Daska, was attended by the divisional and district officers.

Dr Akhtar Nazir said that the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab and relevant wings of Election Commission will remain open on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed Punjab Election Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar Khan to complete arrangements for by-election in the NA constituency of NA-75-Daska.

The by-poll is scheduled to take place on April 10 as the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday upheld ECP’s decision for re-polling in the constituency. Raja reached Lahore from Karachi to chair an important meeting of the commission with regard to the Daska by-poll.

The meeting held at the Punjab Election Commission office reviewed the arrangements for the by-election. The CEC directed Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Punjab election commissioner to ensure all the necessary should be put in place for the April 10 by-poll.