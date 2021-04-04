Pakistan Navy flotilla docks at Bandar Abbas

A Pakistani fleet consisting of two naval vessels docked at Iranian port Bandar Abbas on Saturday morning to further strengthen bilateral and friendly relations with Iran. With the message of solidarity, peace and prosperity for the Iranian people and the region, Pakistan Navy Flotilla will be present at Bandar Abbas from April 3 to April 6. The Pakistani fleet enters Bandar Abbas every April, which did not happen last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Chief of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

During the visit, the Pakistan Navy delegation will hold meetings with the Iranian navy and military officials on bilateral relations, added the First Captain Reza Sheibani.

On the last day of its presence in Bandar Abbas, the fleet will be escorted to the east of Lark Island by the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.