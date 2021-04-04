CoronaVirus claims 5 more lives in AJK raising death toll to 363; 192 more tested positive in AJK

After the death of 5 more victims of the ongoing fast-rising spell of COVID-19 the death toll rose to 363 across the state till April 2, official sources said. As many as 79 of the COVID-19 suspects were discharged from various Quarantine centers set up at various state-run health facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours after they were tested negative with complete recovery, AJK health authorities officially told APP Friday night. And at the same time at least 192 new positive cases of coronavirus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the sources said. After the death of 05 more victims of the pandemic, the number of those who died of the pandemic in Azad Jammu Kashmir rose to 363.

Those lost lives, despite hectic efforts and first class Medicare in the Corona Medical wards in the State run DHQ hospitals included 110 from Mirpur district, 52 from Muzaffarabad district, 08 in Jhelum valley district, 09 in Neelam valley district, 58 in Poonch, 37 in Bagh, 05 in Haveili, 07 in Sudhanoti, 36 in Bhimbher and 39 in Kotli district. The tally of the COVID-19 suspects tested positive rose to 13176 in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir so far (till Friday April 2, 2021 night ), according to the State health authorities. Among all those tested positive, 11098 patients have been recovered and discharged from various State-run hospitals at the district and tehsil headquarters so far. While unveiling the updated figures of the suspects emerged in AJK, the State Health Authorities said on Friday that 192 fresh cases of the pandemic registered in AJK during the last 24 hours were immediately tested by the labs set up in district headquarters hospitals in Azad Jammu Kashmir. The newly-registered positive cases, included 13 from Mirpur district, 42 from Muzaffarabad, 63 from Poonch district, 04 from Jhelum valley district, 09 from Bagh district, 27 from Palandri district, 09 from Bhimbher district and 25 from Kotli district in Mirpur division. A total of 1075 suspects of coronavirus were tested by the State Health Authorities in the entire AJK during the last 24 hours.