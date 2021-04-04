Ramazan moon to be sighted on April 13 evening, claims Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that the moon of Ramazan will be “clearly” sighted in major cities in the evening of April 13 and the first Ramazan will be on April 14. “May the Almighty bless everyone in this month,” he prayed.

Earlier, the science ministry said the moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi. “The moon of Ramzan, 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021 and the first Ramzan will on the 14th April, 2021 (InshaAllah). The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi,” the ministry of science said on its official Twitter page.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 13 in Peshawar to sight the moon for the holy month of Ramazan, a statement from the body had said earlier this week. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad summoned the session, the statement said, adding that the meeting of zonal and district committees will take place at their respective headquarters. This will be the first Ramazan moon sighting under the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s new chairperson, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The new chairperson, in January, said he will try his best to bring harmony in observing Ramazan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come. “The entire nation will observe fasting on the same days and also celebrate Eid on one day,” he had said.