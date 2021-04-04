NA speaker, deputy speaker extend warm felicitations to Christian community on the eve of Easter

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Easter.

In a statement, the Speaker said that Jesus Christ (Peace Be Upon Him) was ordained by Almighty Allah to preach love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood. He inculcated spiritual values among his followers to work for the divine pleasure and his eternal message of love for humanity and for members of all communities and fraternities still holds strength to ensure harmony and peace in today’s world. Speaker said that in the day of turbulence in the country, we should forge unity to counter the nefarious designs of the enemies. Speaker Asad Qaiser reiterated that the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities in Pakistan will be fully safeguarded by the government according to the Constitution of Pakistan and guiding principles of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He urged the government and opposition minority Parliamentarians to forget their political differences and play their role in effective legislation for minorities.