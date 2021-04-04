Witness identifies Lyari gangster in police attack case

A prosecution witness on Saturday identified Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch and other accused in the court during hearing of a case pertaining to attack on police.

A prosecution witness, Javed, identifying the accused, said that these accused were involved in rioting incidents in Baghdadi police jurisdiction. “When police reached the spot, they attacked the police party,” the witness stated. “Uzair Baloch, Shahid Baloch alias MCB, Zakir Dada and Amin Buledi are present in the courtroom,” the prosecution witness said.

The court recorded the statement of the witness and adjourned further hearing of the case until April 13. The court has summoned more witnesses of the case on the next hearing. Earlier on Monday last, a prosecution witness identified Uzair Baloch in Baghdadi police station attack case.

A district and sessions court heard the Baghdadi police station attack case against Baloch.

During the hearing, the prosecution witness Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ali Raza identified Baloch and told the court that the accused and his accomplices had attacked the police station using rifles, grenades and other weapons. The accused managed to flee the scene after the police retaliation, he further told the court. It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair Baloch is among nine persons who are accused of attacking Baghdadi police station in May 2012. It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in at least 10 cases so far, mostly due to lack of evidence and the prosecution’s inability to substantially prove charges against him.