The way forward

Last September’s bittersweet announcement to establish autonomous secretariats in Multan and Bahawalpur had reverberated with the people of South Punjab. While the PTI had sadly followed the decades-long, abysmal record of parties not honouring their word on creating a Seraiki province, there were indications of at least some progress. Yet, all the goodwill generated for finally finding some answers to the plight of South Punjab went down the drain on March 29, which detailed the rolling back of the secretariats. Utter confusion prevails everywhere as Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has jumped inside the ring with a strong-worded denial of issuing any notification. The Punjab government is, meanwhile, busy putting a salve on its erroneous blunder. CM Buzdar has leapt to action with a fiery press conference. An inquiry was ordered to look into the “technical mistake.” South Punjabi leaders, who had earlier joined the PTI ranks on the promises of a new province (Khusro Bakhtyar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi), are also throwing their weight behind CM Buzdar in this administrative debacle.

But merely rolling out a counter-notification cannot even begin to undo the damage. The ruling party might have had success in convincing its disgruntled legislators of its side of the coin. Still, dispelling the ambiguities spelling chaos in such a densely populated area is just as crucial. Even if the recent conundrum can be dismissed as an administrative glitch, Punjab still needs to answer some hard-hitting questions about the politics of confusion prevailing in its administration. For long, CM Buzdar has become a brand: for all the wrong reasons. Starting with his utter lack of control over the running of the mighty province Wasim Akram plus was handed, his troubles stretch far and wide. Whether it be the making of another public health emergency (over the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic); rumours about a special post created to adjust his retired relative; failure of Lahore’s waste management system or his ever-so-notorious reshuffling of Punjabi bureaucracy, his government is losing on all grounds.

While the Rajanpuri Sardar has claimed to reverse the previous abolition of wrapping up departments from the Southern secretariats, much, much more needs to be done to ensure a functional local government. He would do well to deliver on the promise of cabinet members spending time in Multan and Bahawalpur to deal with the residents’ issues on their doorstep. A more immediate remedy would be taking the bureaucrat responsible for the “human error” to the task. CM Buzdar has time and again talked about his commitment to the South Punjab cause. After all, he was mainly picked from obscurity so that skipper could put a lid on those jabbing about the perpetual non-importance of the Southern belt. However, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Our humble Wasaib needs some tangible performance to quash the constant round of speculations about his status. *