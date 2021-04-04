Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 4 April 2021 is being sold for Rs. 90880 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 106000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 106000 Rs. 97166 Rs. 92750 Rs. 79500 per 10 Gram Rs. 90880 Rs. 83306 Rs. 79520 Rs. 68160 per Gram Gold Rs. 9088 Rs. 8331 Rs. 7952 Rs. 6816

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

