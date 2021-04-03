Diana’s London flat to be honoured with a plaque

The late Princess of Wales, Diana, continues to be remembered and honoured years after her death. In a latest, her London flat, where she lived prior to her marriage, will soon be marked with a plaque, a report in the People magazine states. According to the outlet, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, has shared the news on social media, and has even posted on the progress, having shared a picture of the plaque. “I’m tickled pink by these photographs showing a blue plaque being made for Coleherne Court, where Diana was so happy with her wonderful flat mates in her late teens,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a picture which showed a huge plaque, which is still a work in progress. The plaque read: “Diana Spencer later Princess of Wales 1961-1997 lived here 1979-1981.” Per the report, the sign will join the more than 950 such official blue plaques around the city of London, marking and commemorating locations where historically-significant and famous people once lived or worked.













