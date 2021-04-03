TMUC organises ‘Career Discovery and Job Fair 2021’

The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Career Development Center organized virtual ‘Career Discovery & Job Fair 2021′ to connect students and graduates with leading employers across Pakistan, according to a press release issued by the organization.

In compliance with the recent directives regarding Covid-19 SOPs, the job fair was conducted online in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala, and on-campus in Karachi with strict adherence to precautions and safety measures.

The TMUC organizes the job fair every year for industry-academia linkages. “We believe that educational institutions should focus on the entire student journey; from being a student to being a professional. Our focus remains on getting future leaders ready for the employers, said Noorulain Zafer, head of TMUC Career Development Center.

The job fair hosted a diversified assemblage of more than a hundred employers from corporate, legal, fashion, media, finance, IT, banking, and social sectors. The event started with corporate leaders delivering thematic guest lectures on a wide array of topics to enhance students’ personal and professional development. The speakers include Mustafa Kamal (Director Finance, K- Electric), Ali Ashraf (Head of Business Development-North, ACCA), Ayaz Mehmood (Passenger Sales Manager Corporate/Interlined, PIA), Samina Javed (Senior Sales Promotion Manager, PIA) Ahmed Ali Zia (Group Chief HRO Officer & CEO, HRSG); Mufti Naveed Alam (Meezan Bank) Abdul Aziz Bhurgri (Research Associate, CLNS) and Ibraheem Ahmed (HR Manager, National Incubation Center).

Following the professional development sessions, the students were routed to employers for face-to-face or virtual interviews. The interview session served as a platform for students to build their confidence, enhance their professional networking skills, grasp career opportunities and internship placements and learn about employer expectations.

The TMUC is committed to creating opportunities that bridge the industry-academia gap so that Millennials gain first- hand knowledge of the practical utility of their academic qualifications and acquire skill sets necessary to excel in their respective professional endeavors. The participating students highly applauded TMUC for organizing the job fair in times of Covid-19 offering them unprecedented exposure to the job market and an opportunity to meet with Pakistan’s leading employers. In the end the participating employers were awarded with TMUC mementos as a token of gratitude.