Intercity transport: Sindh notifies half capacity, KP bans for two days

The Transport and Mass Transit Department of Sindh notified on Friday that passenger vehicles operating from one city to another in the province will operate at only 50 percent of its capacity.

The decision, announced by the Sindh government, came in force with immediate effect and is binding on all passenger vehicles being used for intercity transport in the province.

“The coronavirus SOPs issued by the Sindh government will be strictly adhered to,” said Transport Secretary Shariq Ahmad. The provincial government further said all coronavirus SOPs will be strictly enforced and those who violate them will be punished.

A day earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had indicated the government’s intention to introduce new restrictions on transport.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday imposed a ban on inter-district transport for two days in the wake of worsening coronavirus situation.

The local authorities said that only intra-city terminals will be opened; however, cargo vehicles and those transporting food items will be exempted from this restriction.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem and Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash informed that coronavirus cases in 16 districts of KP have increased. “We can control the pandemic by adopting precautionary measures,” they added. The decision came after Pakistan has reported 83 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 678,165. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 14,613.