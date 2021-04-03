Three Kashmiri youth martyred in IIOJK

The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Kakapora area of the district. The troops also blasted a house with explosive material during the operation. The killing of the youth triggered forceful anti-India demonstrations in the area. Several persons, including a woman, were injured, some of them critically, due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the troops on the demonstrators. At least ten protesters sustained pellet injuries while one woman was hit by a bullet. Five persons with critical pellet injuries were shifted to Srinagar hospitals for specialized treatment. Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs. He added that killings and arrests would not weaken the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement. Abdul Majeed Mir urged the international human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the grim situation in IIOJK and ensure protection of the rights of the Kashmiri people.













