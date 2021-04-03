PM okays Sehat Insaf Card for Islamabad: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar disclosed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “huge announcement” for Islamabad, saying that the Premier has approved the Sehat Insaf Card scheme for the city’s residents.

“Huge decision [taken] for the citizens of Islamabad by the Prime Minister,” tweeted Umar on Friday. “The Prime Minister has given the green signal to introduce the Sehat Insaf Card system for every citizen of the city,” he added.

The minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province to approve the health insurance card, adding that the system will be implemented in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad as well.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s ‘Sehat Insaf Card programme’ is an initiative that aims to provide Rs1 million insurance to every family in the province by January 2021.

Sehat Insaf Card programme Director Riyaz Tanoli had said that health insurance will be provided to people not on the basis of the health card but through their computerised national identity cards (CNICs). “From October to January 2021, all families in the province will be provided free health insurance,” he had said.