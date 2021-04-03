Poverty alleviation, achieving SDGs among priorities: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that poverty alleviation and achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) are amongst the important priorities of the government. The foreign minister said this while talking to the UNDP’s Resident Coordinator to Pakistan, Knut Ostby, who called on him on Friday. The foreign minister said Pakistan has always played an important role in international discussions regarding development matters. He commended the support extended by the UNDP to Pakistan to deal with the issue pertaining to climate challenges and achieve the sustainable development goals. Separately talking to a Pakistani origin British national Dr Tariq Mahmood, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government is making hectic efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic and its economic implications. He said that the process of vaccination in the country is successfully underway. The foreign minister also appreciated the services of Pakistani doctors, nurses and medical staff living in the UK.













