Centuries old parole laws being amended: Law Minister

Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has said that the centuries-old laws of parole and probation are being updated and brought in line with the existing requirements as influential criminals take unfair advantage due to flaws in the old laws.

He was presiding over a consultative meeting in this regard at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship on Friday. The meeting reviewed the proposed amendments to the laws related to parole and probation. Senior parliamentarian Saeed Akbar Niwani, Special Secretary Home and concerned officers were also present. The meeting decided to make a law by combining the Parole Act 1926 and the Probation Act 1960.

Raja Basharat directed the Home Department to tighten the conditions of release on parole and probation in the new law. He said that after final review, the draft amendments would be submitted to the Punjab Assembly for approval. Saeed Akbar Nawani said that instead of placing the burden on the people by creating new departments and posts, the focus should be made on strengthening the existing laws and institutions. Earlier, it was informed in the departmental briefing that as till February 2021, 694 prisoners released on parole in the province, most of whom had been convicted under Section 302. Several new amendments were also suggested in the briefing.