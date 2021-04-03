Ehsaas survey to be completed by June: Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has said that Ehsaas survey is 78 percent complete and is progressing smoothly to accomplish by June.

In a statement on Friday, she said that owing to the technical nature of computerised Ehsaas survey, massive training of master trainers, trainers, enumerators, and supervisors is an important element of the Ehsaas survey methodology.

She said Ehsaas survey is free of cost and enumerators are not authorised to charge any fee for carrying out survey of households. The special assistant said that this is entirely an apolitical survey being carried on a paperless approach.

The field teams are going door to door to collect the data of households at the doorstep through an android based application. She asked the households to cooperate with the survey teams and share correct data.

It is pertinent to mention that work on the new Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry survey has been accelerated all over the country so that data can be gathered about the socioeconomic status of households for complete coverage, targeting of poor and identification of potential beneficiaries. This is the first ever computer aided survey that continues in various districts across the country to enrol deserving households in Ehsaas.

So far, the phase-wise survey has been completed in 65 districts and is currently underway in 88 districts.