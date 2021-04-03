Rehabilitation of multiple religious and historic sites underway

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is carrying out rehabilitation and reconstruction of various religious and historic sites, including the gurdwaras at Rohri Sahab, Sacha Suda, and Nankana, under the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP).

This was informed during a meeting held to review the current progress on religious tourism promotion. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta presided over the session. Additional Secretary Tourism, Director Auqaf, DS Religious Affairs department, DD ETPB, Director WCLA, Senior Chief Planning & Development Board, Director Archeology, representatives of PTEGP, and other officials concerned were all present on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that the PTEGP had commenced with on-site management surveys of 11 sites including Katas Raj, Taxila Museum, Bibi Jawindi Uch, Darbar Khwaja Ghulam Farid, Qila Kohna, and Qasim Bagh. It was also rehabilitating six link roads, each measuring 34 kilometers, at a cost of PKR 833 million.

Director WCLA stated that the authority had commenced with the rehabilitation of a mosque in Lahore on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. Director Archaeology elaborated efforts in Taxila and Buddhist areas. DS Minorities department apprised the meeting about Mariamabad road reconstruction. Deputy Director ETPB intimated the restoration of four Gurdwaras (Mata Kaue Sahib, Tilla Joggian, Bhai Karam Singh, and Choa Dahib in Jhelum) was underway in collaboration with a US-based NGO. He added that the department was in the process of finalizing agreements with the TDCP for the rehabilitation of Bradlaugh Hall in Lahore and the promotion of domestic Tourism at Kartarpur.

In response, Mr Bhutta lauded the efforts of the officials concerned and directed them to complete the projects within the agreed timeline. He also asked the departments to adhere to quality and transparency standards while completing the above-mentioned initiatives.