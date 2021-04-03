NAB arrests man for cheating public at large

The NAB Rawalpindi has arrested accused Adam Ameen Ch s/o Ameen Ch in case of ‘All Pakistan Projects’ scam in which hundreds of people were deprived of their hard-earned money.

The accused in connivance with another accused person cheated public at large by depriving them of millions of rupees in the garb of so called ‘All Pakistan Projects’ business scam.

NAB Rawalpindi initiated inquiries against two companies namely All Pakistan Projects and B4U. Prima facie both companies are running their businesses illegally and have no legal license to seek deposits from general public. Their activities are prohibited and restricted as per prevailing laws of Government of Pakistan.

The NAB advised the general public to safeguard their earnings and refrain from investing in fraudulent investment schemes like All Pakistan Projects and B4U as these companies are promising hefty profits and unrealistic incentives. The said companies through its shell companies are attracting general public to invest illegally in different investment plans. The only purposes of the said companies are prima facie creating a Ponzi scheme/network marketing by plundering general public. “Therefore, general public is warned to be cautious in their own interest and not to get trapped from such fraudulent investment schemes,” the NAB said.

NAB chairman appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi and said that the watchdog is committed to bring the corrupt elements to justice as per law.