Ustad Shaukat Ali passes away

Acclaimed folk singer Ustad Shaukat Ali Passed away at the age of 78 after a protracted illness at Combined Military Hospital CMH Lahore.

His son Ameer Shaukat Ali confirmed his death requesting his fans to pray for the departed soul. The late singer was bedridden for some time, suffering from multiple health complications.

The music maestro was born in a musical family in Malakwal a town of the Gujrat district of Punjab. He began his career in 1960s and shot to fame by singing Punjabi folk songs. He had strong command over different genres of music including ghazal, thumri and ghagra. His war time song Sathiyo Mujahido along with Masood Rana earned him nationwide fame.

He played an instrumental role in promoting Sufi Music in Punjab by singing renowned Sufi Poets like Bulleh Shah and Sultan Bahu. He was among very few singers of the subcontinent who had a vigorous voice and could sing high notes with ease.

In 1976 he received The Voice of Punjab award while it was the year 1982 when he got the privilege to perform in the Asian Games in New Delhi. In 1992 he was bestowed with the Pride of Performance award by the government of Pakistan in recognition of his phenomenal services.

In the later part of his life, the legendary singer was facing financial crisis and had appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab for Financial assistance. He is survived by three sons Imran Ali, Ameer Ali and Mohsin Ali who are also associated with the Music industry.