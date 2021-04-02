Usman Mukhtar ties the knot with Zunaira

Usman Mukhtar is officially a married man after the actor tied the knot with Zunaira Inam on Wednesday, in an intimate nikkah ceremony.

Mukhtar took fans and followers by surprise when he broke the news of his last-minute wedding on Instagram late on Wednesday, sharing that the couple had to pull their nikkah ceremony back from April 2 because of COVID restrictions from April 1 onwards.

“Dear World – I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering,” wrote Mukhtar explaining that the couple had to pull their nikah ceremony back from Friday due to the lockdown restrictions from Thursday.

“We were tested and followed SOPs. We both need your duas and blessings,” he added.

The talented actor also had a loving message for his bride. “Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed,” he said.

Here’s wishing the newly-weds a blissful married life and years of happiness!