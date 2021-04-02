KPK government bans inter-district transport for two days

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government on Friday banned inter-district transport due to the rising COVID cases.

According to the local authorities only intra-city terminals will remain open. And cargo and food items transport vehicles will be exempted from this ban.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem and Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash while talking to media said that coronavirus cases in 16 districts of KP have increased.

The pandemic can be controlled by taking necessary precautionary measures, they further added.

The decision came after Pakistan has reported 83 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 678,165. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 14,613 today (Friday).

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 53,127 as 4,974 more people tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday, the highest number of fresh infections in a single day since June last year.

Ninety-eight corona patients died on Thursday, 88 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and 10 in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 98 deaths, 29 of the deceased died on ventilators during their treatment.