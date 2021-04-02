ICC, BCCI to resolve visa guarantee issue for Pakistan for T20 WC

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has assured the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will be able to guarantee visas and tax arrangements ahead of T20 world cup scheduled later this year in India.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani asked the ICC to ensure the availability of visas for Pakistan cricket team and staff ahead of the world cup as relations between the two countries have been strained over the years.

Due to rising political tensions, the two neighboring countries have not been able to hold a cricket series since 2013.

The ICC has also held talks with the BCCI over securing tax exemptions for the tournament from the Indian government.

“The Board received an update on the ongoing preparations around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India,” the ICC said in a statement.

“This included an update from the BCCI on positive discussions with the Indian government around tax arrangements and visa guarantees.

“It is anticipated that both issues will be resolved over the next month.”