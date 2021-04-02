ICCI for keeping businesses open amid enforcement of Covid-19 SOPs

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the business community of the federal capital and ICCI were on the same page on all important issues but the ICT Administration had issued a notification in line with the guidelines of NCOC to close businesses for two days a week without taking them into confidence, which had created problems for all trade bodies.

However, ICCI immediately convened a meeting of all market associations of Islamabad in coordination with Khalid Chaudhry, Convener of its Traders Sub Committee to finalize new schedule for closure of businesses in the federal capital. He said the representatives of all market associations in the said meeting had stressed that if absolutely necessary the businesses should be closed only for one day in a week and if it was inevitable to close them, some markets should be closed on Friday and Saturday whilst others should be closed on Saturday and Sunday and this arrangement should continue up to April 11, 2021 only. He said that the ICCI had proposed a complete new schedule for business closure in Islamabad to the ICT Administration based on the input of the business community with the consensus of all the stakeholders of Islamabad.

Subsequently the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has issued a revised program to close markets in Islamabad for two days a week as per the proposed schedule of ICCI. President ICCI thanked the district administration and the Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat for considering the proposed schedule of ICCI and issuing a revised notification accordingly for markets closures. This schedule would balance the footfall within the Capital and would also allow businesses to survive during these difficult times. He hoped that the ICT Administration would continue to take care of the interests of the business community in the future as well and would take all important business decisions in consultation with ICCI.